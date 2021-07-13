Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 260,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,671,765 shares.The stock last traded at $59.00 and had previously closed at $59.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Ventas alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.22%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,395. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Ventas by 474.7% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.