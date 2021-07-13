Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Major Shareholder Sells $162,500.00 in Stock

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 50,000 shares of Venus Concept stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 100,000 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $320,000.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of Venus Concept stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80.

On Monday, June 28th, Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 16,646 shares of Venus Concept stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $53,267.20.

VERO traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $2.99. 265,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Venus Concept Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.41.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at $3,525,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Venus Concept by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Venus Concept by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 896,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 196,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. 43.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.10.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

