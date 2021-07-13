Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERA) Major Shareholder Llp Abingworth Buys 772,727 Shares

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:VERA) major shareholder Llp Abingworth bought 772,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $8,499,997.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vera Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. 7,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,379. Vera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $26.97.

Vera Therapeutics Company Profile

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

