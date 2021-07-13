Veritable L.P. Acquires 170,393 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,157,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,393 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 2.0% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.33% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $117,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $105.10. 30,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,207. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.96.

