Veritable L.P. Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP traded up $4.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.52. The company had a trading volume of 514,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,459,522. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $150.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.