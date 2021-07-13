Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $33,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Derby & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 443.5% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,442,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,096,000 after purchasing an additional 826,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $161.50. 24,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,144. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.29. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $93.18 and a 52-week high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

