Veritable L.P. Buys 1,014,806 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 119.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014,806 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.7% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $100,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 32,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 49,901 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,822,180 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $423,258,000 after purchasing an additional 275,765 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,126,059. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.89. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $39.83 and a twelve month high of $59.11. The firm has a market cap of $266.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

