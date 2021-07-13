Veritable L.P. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,063 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.70. 632,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,929,276. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $82.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

