Veritable L.P. Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $56,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,518.12.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $13.60 on Tuesday, hitting $2,553.11. 29,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,300. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,545.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,390.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

