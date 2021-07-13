Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $28,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,370,566,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,957 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,609 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $169.00. The company had a trading volume of 107,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,161,601. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.70.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

