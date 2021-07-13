Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 678,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,093 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 1.4% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned 0.43% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $80,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 55,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,095. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $89.02 and a 12-month high of $128.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.55.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

