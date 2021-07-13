Veritable L.P. Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,630 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $13,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,590,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

