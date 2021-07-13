Veritable L.P. Has $158.73 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 718,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Veritable L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $158,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 23,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 86.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 9,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Titus Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 17,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $224.00. 1,244,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,714,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.54. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $138.64 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

