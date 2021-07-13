Veritable L.P. Has $29.30 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.5% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total transaction of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,208,523.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $21.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,633.18. The stock had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,368. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,455.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,406.55 and a one year high of $2,615.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

