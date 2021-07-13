Veritable L.P. Has $55.57 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $55,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,108,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,134,000 after purchasing an additional 249,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,421,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,985,000 after purchasing an additional 95,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,279,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,243,000 after purchasing an additional 44,585 shares during the last quarter.

VO stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,963. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $163.22 and a 52 week high of $239.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $233.88.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

