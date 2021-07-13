Veritable L.P. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Veritable L.P. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,058 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.6% during the first quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 62,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of XOM stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.93. 362,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,776,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The firm has a market cap of $257.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.