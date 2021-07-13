Veritable L.P. Raises Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 488.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of EFV stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,414 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.