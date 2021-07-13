Veritable L.P. Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 673,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $73,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $110.67. 93,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $66.11 and a 12-month high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.