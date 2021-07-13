Veritable L.P. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Veritable L.P. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.1% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Veritable L.P. owned about 0.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $418,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,558,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $402.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,936,631. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $286.63 and a 12-month high of $402.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

