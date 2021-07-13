Veritable L.P. Sells 1,216 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veritable L.P. cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.53.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,834,401. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $91.71 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

