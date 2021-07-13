Veritable L.P. Sells 12,595 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.9% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritable L.P. owned 0.61% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $168,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,492,000 after buying an additional 547,102 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,732,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,658,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 467,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after acquiring an additional 232,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 445,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 210,651 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $79.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,757. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.20. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.14 and a 1-year high of $79.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

