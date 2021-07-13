Veritable L.P. Sells 1,509 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.24. 121,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,541,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.46 and a fifty-two week high of $106.05.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

