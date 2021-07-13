Veritable L.P. Sells 15,680 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,680 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.8% of Veritable L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $44,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total transaction of $134,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,763.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

NYSE PG traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $137.11. 165,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,415,500. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $335.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

