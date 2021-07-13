Veritable L.P. Sells 2,444 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Veritable L.P. cut its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,386,862,000 after purchasing an additional 374,780 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after purchasing an additional 384,327 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.37.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total transaction of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at $69,205,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.00. The stock had a trading volume of 328,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,464. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.33 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.74. The firm has a market cap of $359.47 billion, a PE ratio of 69.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.