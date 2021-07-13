Veritable L.P. Sells 766 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,143 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $16,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after buying an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after buying an additional 3,296,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after buying an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,948,108,000 after buying an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.13, for a total transaction of $25,519,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,346,170 shares of company stock worth $763,628,358 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $353.76. The company had a trading volume of 446,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,200,446. The company’s 50-day moving average is $331.41. The company has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

