Veritable L.P. Sells 784 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,073 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 2,225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 214.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,633 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,178 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $213,957,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $39,963,000. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.21.

MCD traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.13. 56,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market cap of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.