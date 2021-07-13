Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Veritable L.P. lessened its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 135,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,339 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auxier Asset Management grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 130,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.0% during the first quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 106,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 637,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,117,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.8% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $39,796,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

MRK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $77.43. 164,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,002,146. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

