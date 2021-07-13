Veritable L.P. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,042,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,904 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for about 8.4% of Veritable L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Veritable L.P. owned approximately 2.37% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $496,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 180.8% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 272.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 42,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $490.01. The stock had a trading volume of 43,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $493.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $317.31 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.