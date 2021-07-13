Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 203,101 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titus Wealth Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 6,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,352 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $16,885,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,793 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,330. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

