Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,101 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 0.8% of Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

VZ traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 130,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,707,330. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.01. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $90,158.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,152.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,874,720. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.93.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

