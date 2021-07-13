Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Corsair Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,080,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,519 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 8.7% of Corsair Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.59% of Vertiv worth $41,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 3,725.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1,595.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,035,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,915,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE:VRT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.89. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.81.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. Vertiv’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

