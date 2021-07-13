Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Trading Down 6.4%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)’s share price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 20,720 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 752,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Veru in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of -247.92 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Veru by 877.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

