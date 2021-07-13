Veru (NYSE:VERU) Shares Down 6.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Veru Inc. (NYSE:VERU) were down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 20,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,708,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Specifically, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00.

Veru Company Profile (NYSE:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.