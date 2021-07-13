Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Sells $85,149.90 in Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NYSE:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $85,149.90.

VIAV opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

