VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0070 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 13th. VIBE has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and $21,887.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIBE has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VIBE alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00016282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.19 or 0.00878612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000385 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00005435 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE (CRYPTO:VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

Buying and Selling VIBE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.