Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Victoria plc (OTCMKTS:VCCTF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 120,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Victoria in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of VCCTF stock remained flat at $$14.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Victoria has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $15.85.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

