Vidulum Market Capitalization Hits $144,151.66 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $144,151.66 and approximately $209.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0201 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002201 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 57.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Vidulum

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

