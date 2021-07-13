Vidya (VIDYA) Price Hits $0.0820

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $245,748.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vidya has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00050564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $261.08 or 0.00808093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005416 BTC.

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,502,556 coins. Vidya’s official website is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Buying and Selling Vidya

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

