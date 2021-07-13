VIG Tops One Day Trading Volume of $993.00 (VIG)

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 13th. VIG has a total market capitalization of $728,802.94 and approximately $993.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VIG has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One VIG coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000098 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000770 BTC.

VIG Coin Profile

VIG (VIG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It launched on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 884,058,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

VIG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

