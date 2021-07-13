Viii Lp Canaan Sells 36,000 Shares of Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $208,080.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 24,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $124,560.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,939 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $111,604.87.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 36,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $190,080.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 20,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $111,973.94.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $61,615.08.

NYSE LOV opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

