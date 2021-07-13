Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 946,433 shares.The stock last traded at $10.42 and had previously closed at $10.28.

Several analysts have commented on VFF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

The firm has a market cap of $818.71 million, a PE ratio of 204.00 and a beta of 3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Village Farms International news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 369,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 15,559.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

