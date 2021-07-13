Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
VPER traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,043,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.
Viper Networks Company Profile
