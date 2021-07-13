Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.9% from the June 15th total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,532,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VPER traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 25,783,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,043,656. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.07.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products It offers LED street lights, and parking lot and indoor lighting products, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Troy, Michigan.

