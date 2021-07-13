Vipstar Coin Hits Market Cap of $2.02 Million (VIPS)

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded up 36.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Vipstar Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $10.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aeternity (AE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000309 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00078083 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.86 or 0.00039656 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Vipstar Coin

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Buying and Selling Vipstar Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vipstar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

