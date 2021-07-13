Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 346,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,230,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,163,000 after buying an additional 311,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.46. 21,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,563. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Telefónica, S.A. has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $12.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4478 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Telefónica’s previous dividend of $0.39. Telefónica’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

TelefÃ³nica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services.

