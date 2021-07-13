Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 131,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,073,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.48. 9,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,948. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

