Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires New Shares in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000. PS Business Parks comprises about 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PS Business Parks by 11.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $383,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,968 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in PS Business Parks in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PS Business Parks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.26. 469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,218. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.26 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03 and a beta of 0.48.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.90, for a total value of $399,750.00. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $3,337,669 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

