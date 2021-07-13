Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 27,718 Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,718 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Boise Cascade comprises approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Boise Cascade as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 436.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Boise Cascade by 22.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Boise Cascade by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BCC shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $155,995.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock worth $994,992. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BCC stock traded down $1.01 on Tuesday, hitting $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,589. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $78.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.53%.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.