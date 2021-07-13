Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 27,814 PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NYSE:PNM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,476. PNM Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $38.56 and a one year high of $50.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

