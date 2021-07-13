Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 8,860 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $669,019,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,703,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,046,915,000 after buying an additional 3,787,088 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 485.8% during the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,241,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,731,000 after buying an additional 1,029,729 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,761,000 after buying an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $201.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,745. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $203.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.91.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.