Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 17,485 Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 208.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 20,292 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE PNW traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $69.29 and a 1-year high of $91.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.84.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $696.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.